MP Materials (MP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect MP Materials to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. On average, analysts expect MP Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MP Materials stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $24.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

