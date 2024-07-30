Mplx (MPLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. Mplx has a 1 year low of $34.32 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

