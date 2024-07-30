Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 329,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Down 12.4 %

OTCMKTS:MMNNF opened at C$21.45 on Tuesday. Munters Group AB has a 52 week low of C$13.65 and a 52 week high of C$24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.35.

About Munters Group AB (publ)

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

