MyHealthChecked (LON:MHC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

MyHealthChecked PLC (LON:MHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.10 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.13). Approximately 188,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 92,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.13).

The firm has a market cap of £5.07 million, a PE ratio of 316.67 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 5.44.

MyHealthChecked PLC develops and commercializes at-home healthcare and wellness tests in the United Kingdom. It offers nutritional health tests, such as intolerances and sensitivities DNA tests, and vitamins and minerals DNA tests; weight management tests, that includes weight management DNA tests and glucose management DNA tests; and cardiovascular health tests, such as heart profile test DNA test under MyHealthChecked brand.

