Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nabriva Therapeutics
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.