National Bank Financial Comments on Capital Power Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.93. Capital Power had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CPX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.36.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$41.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.13. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$33.90 and a 52-week high of C$42.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 2,441 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$98,577.10. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

