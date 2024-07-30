National Bank Financial Lowers TFI International (TSE:TFI) to Hold

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark upgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins cut TFI International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.551 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

