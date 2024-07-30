National Bankshares Upgrades Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$17.00.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Canada raised Aecon Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

TSE:ARE opened at C$16.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.75. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.