National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Short Interest Up 25.9% in July

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 858,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 734,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 402.2% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 45.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 128.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 83,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

