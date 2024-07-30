Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Makes New $27.15 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,000. Amazon.com makes up about 4.2% of Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.4 %

AMZN stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day moving average is $179.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,250,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.