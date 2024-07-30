Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Trading Up 0.6%

Neovasc Inc. (TSE:NVCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.15 and last traded at C$40.15. Approximately 399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.92.

Neovasc Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$110.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.44.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

