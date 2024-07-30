Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NBIX stock opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,150. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

