Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,672 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,843,000. Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 599,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.89%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

