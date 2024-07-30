Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

Newell Brands Stock Down 1.2 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.80 on Monday. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

