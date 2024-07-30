Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Raised to $9.50

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $9.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98. Newell Brands has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $11.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 162,420 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 30.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

