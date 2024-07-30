NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 703.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,022 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXE. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NXE opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -637.00 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

