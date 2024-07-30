Northland Power Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (TSE:NPI)

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$754.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$684.27 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NPI. CIBC raised their target price on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.50.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$23.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.25. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$19.36 and a 12 month high of C$26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

