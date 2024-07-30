Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $500.00 at Barclays

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $516.29.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOC opened at $477.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $455.30. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,747,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,623,128,000 after acquiring an additional 621,636 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $108,369,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,634,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,218,132,000 after buying an additional 211,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

