Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Raised to $515.00 at TD Cowen

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $440.00 to $515.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $517.54.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.6 %

NOC stock opened at $477.57 on Monday. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $441.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,879,000 after buying an additional 122,026 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

