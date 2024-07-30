NOV (NYSE:NOV) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.21.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NOV has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOV by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NOV by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

