NOV (NYSE:NOV) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a "strong-buy" rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

NOV stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. NOV has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after buying an additional 3,946,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NOV by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,928,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,095 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NOV by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at $119,686,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

