NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at TD Cowen

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.21.

NOV Trading Down 0.2 %

NOV opened at $19.81 on Monday. NOV has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

