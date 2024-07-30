O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,903 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

BLMN opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 65.73% and a net margin of 1.56%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

