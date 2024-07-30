O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $483,000 Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after acquiring an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,979,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

KDP stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.12.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

