O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,607 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,926 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 17,383 shares of the airline’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,743 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,055 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Melius restated a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

