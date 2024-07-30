O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in DraftKings by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

DKNG stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $8,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,546 shares of company stock valued at $55,279,617 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

