Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of OCSL opened at $18.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 228,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 186,787 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

