OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,557.0 days.
OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.75 and a 52-week high of $171.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average of $146.00.
About OBIC Co.,Ltd.
