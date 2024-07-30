OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 209,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,557.0 days.

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $130.27 on Tuesday. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.75 and a 52-week high of $171.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average of $146.00.

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. It offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

