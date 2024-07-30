Olin (NYSE:OLN) Given New $62.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.14.

OLN stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Olin by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,029,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,274 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Olin by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 60,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Olin by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 188,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 48,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Olin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after purchasing an additional 126,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

