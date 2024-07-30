Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.86.

NYSE OLN opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Olin by 30.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

