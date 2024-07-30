Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.67.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

