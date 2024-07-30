Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.45. Omeros has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $5.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omeros

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omeros by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Omeros by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

