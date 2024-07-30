Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Omnicell has set its Q2 guidance at $0.10-0.20 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $0.90-1.40 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OMCL opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

