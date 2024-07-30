Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Onsemi by 5,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

