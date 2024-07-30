Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 821,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBIO opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. Orchestra BioMed has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 million. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,330.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.18%. Equities analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OBIO. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

In other news, insider William Reed Little acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,013. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Orchestra BioMed at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company's flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

