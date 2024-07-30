Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Organovo has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Organovo will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

