Orion (OEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Orion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Orion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.53. Orion has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Orion Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

OEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Orion news, VP Carlos Quinones acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,336.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

