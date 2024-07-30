Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PLTR. William Blair reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.10 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $29.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $103,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,733,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,944,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.