Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ PANL opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 6.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,998 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

