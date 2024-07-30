PaperClip (OTC:PCPJ) Stock Price Down 46.7%

PaperClip Incorporated (OTC:PCPJ – Get Free Report) shares were down 46.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

PaperClip Stock Down 46.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About PaperClip

PaperClip Incorporated develops and markets integrated document management and Internet business-to-business document delivery solutions. It offers virtual client folder, a document management, new business processing, and document delivery solution; eM4 compliant email services, Internet eXpress services; and the capture place, a set of applications with which end users and business applications can collect electronic documents.

