Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Holdings Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,544,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,997,000 after purchasing an additional 421,085 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Parsons by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSN stock opened at $77.70 on Tuesday. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $85.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 431.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

PSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

