PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

