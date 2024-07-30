PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday morning.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $58.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 378,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 78,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.