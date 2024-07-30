PBF Energy (PBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on PBF. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,772,598 shares in the company, valued at $812,740,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

