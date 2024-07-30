Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.03 million. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BTU opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.97. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTU. B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

