Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 134,193 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 32,775 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 552.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 141,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,699 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,208,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 579,500 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 379,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The coal producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Peabody Energy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

