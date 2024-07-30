PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.75 price objective on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The firm has a market cap of $91.14 million, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.55. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

