PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PMT opened at $13.64 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.73%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 279,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,345,000 after buying an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

