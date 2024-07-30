PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PepsiCo in a report released on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for PepsiCo’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.94. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $189.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,407,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.