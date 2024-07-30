Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $22.00 at Truist Financial

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.42% from the company’s current price.

PR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PR stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

